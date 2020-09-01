COVID-19: Six deaths; 500 new virus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health has released the latest COVID-19 information for the state.

MDH reports six new deaths, for a total of 1,823 since the pandemic began. One of the deaths involved a person between the ages of 75 and 79 in Murray County. The remaining deaths were people in Dakota, Hennepin, Scott, and Stevens counties. All but one of the deaths came from a private residence.

Hospitalizations overall were down 12 from the previous report, but intensive care hospitalizations increased by five. There are currently 294 people hospitalized.

MDH reported 502 new confirmed positive cases of the virus. Blue Earth County reported 14 new cases, Brown County reported four, and Le Sueur County has six new virus cases, according to MDH.

Here are the case and death totals across Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 1,278 (5 deaths)

Brown – 131 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 204

Faribault – 115

Fillmore – 86

Freeborn – 403 (1 death)

Jackson – 96 (1 death)

Le Sueur – 384 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 538 (3 deaths)

Martin – 236 (6 deaths)

McLeod – 367 (1 death)

Mower – 1,185 (3 deaths)

Murray – 144 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 442 (15 deaths)

Nobles – 1,869 (13 deaths)

Redwood – 66

Renville – 84 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,199 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 140 (3 deaths)

Steele – 436 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 270 (3 deaths)

Watonwan – 445 (4 deaths)