COVID-19 Tuesday: 35,500 new infections

The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 37 COVID-19 deaths and 35,504 new infections.

One of the deaths came from Freeborn County and involved a person in their late 90’s. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,230.

Here are some of the latest local case counts:

Blue Earth – 316

Brown – 123

Cottonwood – 41

Faribault – 56

Freeborn – 211

Le Sueur – 97

Martin – 68

Nicollet – 148

Sibley – 36

Waseca – 104

Watonwan – 57

MDH reports 1,507 hospitalizations as of Monday, including 228 intensive care patients.