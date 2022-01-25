COVID-19 Tuesday: 35,500 new infections

The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 37 COVID-19 deaths and 35,504 new infections.
One of the deaths came from Freeborn County and involved a person in their late 90’s. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,230.
Here are some of the latest local case counts:
Blue Earth – 316
Brown – 123
Cottonwood – 41
Faribault – 56
Freeborn – 211
Le Sueur – 97
Martin – 68
Nicollet – 148
Sibley – 36
Waseca – 104
Watonwan – 57
MDH reports 1,507 hospitalizations as of Monday, including 228 intensive care patients.