COVID-19 Tuesday: 7 deaths, 1,120 new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Another seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, while the state again surpassed 1,000 new infections in a single day.

One of the deaths involved a person 85 to 89-years-old in Mower County, the thirteenth death there, according to the latest MDH data.

Deaths were also recorded in Dakota, Hennepin, Mille Lacs, Stearns, and Todd counties. Five deaths were residents of long-term care, and two were private residents. Minnesota has seen 1,583 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials also reported another 1,120 new positive cases of the virus, bringing Minnesota’s total number of cases to 125,531. Blue Earth County didn’t report any new cases Tuesday, according to MDH’s daily situation update, nor did Waseca County. Nine new cases were reported in Nicollet County, and five new cases were reported in Murray County. To date, over 12,000 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.

Since Sunday, 60 people have been admitted to the hospital, according to MDH, with 26 people admitted to intensive care. Minnesota’s immediate ICU bed availability tops out at 1,496. There are currently 1,035 ICU beds in use.