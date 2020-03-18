COVID-19: Two cases confirmed in Nicollet County

(St. Peter, MN) – Two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nicollet County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The two residents were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

MDH will investigate and identify anyone who was potentially exposed to those who tested positive.

There are 77 cases in Minnesota as of Wednesday, March 18, according to MDH. Two people also tested positive to coronavirus in Martin County. There is also one reported case in Blue Earth County, and another in Waseca County.