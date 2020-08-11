COVID-19: Watonwan County records 16 new cases; death toll rises by 6

(St. Paul, MN) – Watonwan County recorded 16 of the state’s 332 new COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH reported six new coronavirus deaths in the state. The deaths involved patients in their 40’s, 60’s, 80’s, and 90’s and came out of Hennepin, Ramsey, and Scott counties. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,666.

Virus-related hospitalizations are up by seventeen since the previous report, with the number of intensive care patients dropping from 159 to 147. As of Wednesday, 337 people are in the hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has recorded 61,839 confirmed positive cases of the COVID-19. Nearly one million Minnesotans have been tested to date.

Here are the latest case reports from Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 4

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 2

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 4

Martin – 1

McLeod – 4

Mower – 2

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 3

Renville – 2

Rice – 1

Watonwan – 16