COVID-19: Watonwan County records 300th case; 9 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday, and 629 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

The deaths involved people in their 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. One death was reported in each Aitkin, Crow Wing, Dakota, and Scott counties. The remaining deaths came from Hennepin County. The state’s death toll is at 1,629. MDH reports that all but 392 of the state’s total deaths involved patients who resided in long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations are down 23 from yesterday, for a total of 305. Of those patients, 152 are in intensive care.

Here are the case totals by county in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 865 (5 deaths)

Brown – 85 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 173

Faribault – 83

Fillmore – 61

Freeborn – 356 – (1 death)

Jackson – 71

Le Sueur – 203 (1 death)

Lyon – 420 (3 deaths)

McLeod – 145

Martin – 204 (5 deaths)

Mower – 1,088 (2 deaths)

Murray – 122 (1 death)

Nicollet – 322 (13 deaths)

Nobles – 1,751 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 32

Renville – 60 (5 deaths)

Rice – 1,006 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 80 (2 deaths)

Steele – 334 (1 death)

Waseca – 133

Watonwan – 300