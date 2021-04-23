COVID cases in Mankato schools decrease

COVID-19 case rates have increased in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, but cases in Mankato schools are trending down.

Mankato Area Public Schools reports 20 positive virus cases for the period between April 8 to April 14, down from last week’s 29 cases.

Quarantines are also down from the previous week, with 246 students and staff requiring quarantine.

In total, the MAPS school district has reported 491 positive COVID cases since the start of the school year.

Coronavirus case rates – the number of infections per 10,000 people – have been on the rise in Blue Earth County since mid-March. The case rate has increased since that time from 38.75 to 48.70. In Nicollet County, the latest case rate is 56.54, up from the 31.97 in early March. The most recent case rate report covered the 14-day period of March 28 to April 10.