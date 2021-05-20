COVID death confirmed in Nicollet County

A person in their late 70’s from Nicollet County has died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

It’s the 44th death recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic, according to MDH. There were eight total deaths reported in Thursday’s daily updates, which brought Minnesota’s death toll up to 7,333.

State health officials also confirmed 874 new infections.

There are 412 people currently hospitalized, down slightly from the previous day.