COVID death in Blue Earth County; 30 new infections in Brown County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County Friday, one of nine reported statewide.

The resident was in their 90’s, according to MDH’s daily update. It’s the 38th death in Blue Earth County since the start of the pandemic.

Six of Friday’s deaths involved private residents, while three came from long-term care or assisted living. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,671.

There are 316 people currently hospitalized with the virus, says MDH. That includes 74 patients in intensive care.

MDH reported another 1,449 COVID infections Friday.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 30

Cottonwood – 4

Faribault – 10

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 5

Le Sueur – 7

Martin – 10

McLeod – 12

Mower – 6 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 10 (1 probable)

Redwood – 5

Renville – 9

Rice – 20 (3 probable)

Sibley – 3

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 4