COVID death in Blue Earth County for 5th consecutive reporting day

The Minnesota Department of Health says another Blue Earth County resident has died of COVID-19.

Deaths were also reported in the county Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Monday, making Tuesday the fifth consecutive reporting day that Blue Earth County has recorded a death. MDH does not release daily updates over the weekend. It’s the 52nd death of the pandemic for the county.

In total, MDH reported 12 deaths Tuesday, all from September, pushing the death toll up to 8,203.

In addition to the death, MDH logged another 7,133 new infections Tuesday. Numbers might appear higher than usual, as Tuesday’s daily update includes figures from the weekend and Monday.

There were 70 new cases reported in Blue Earth County Tuesday, 47 in Brown County, 54 in Freeborn County, 32 in each Le Sueur & Waseca counties, and 18 in Nicollet County