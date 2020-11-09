COVID death in Brown County; Minnesota sets another single-day case record
A resident in Brown County has died of COVID-19 as state health officials report another single-day record for new virus infections.
The Brown County resident who died was between 90 and 94-years-old, and is among 31 new deaths reported Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health. It’s the fourth death in the county, and the second in under a week. Deaths were also reported in a number of other counties outside the metro, including Rice, Cass, Otter Tail, and Wright. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,656.
In the seven-day period between Nov 1st and Nov 7th, MDH reports 917 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 169 in intensive care.
Additionally, Minnesota set a new single-day record for newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 5,924 reported.
Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:
Blue Earth – 50
Brown – 35
Cottonwood – 18
Faribault – 6
Fillmore – 7
Freeborn – 16
Jackson – 6
Le Sueur – 21
Lyon – 32
Martin – 11
McLeod – 74
Mower – 6
Murray – 7
Nicollet – 32
Nobles – 58
Redwood – 17
Renville – 11
Rice – 70
Sibley – 12
Steele – 13
Waseca – 7
Watonwan – 2