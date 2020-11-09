COVID death in Brown County; Minnesota sets another single-day case record

A resident in Brown County has died of COVID-19 as state health officials report another single-day record for new virus infections.

The Brown County resident who died was between 90 and 94-years-old, and is among 31 new deaths reported Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health. It’s the fourth death in the county, and the second in under a week. Deaths were also reported in a number of other counties outside the metro, including Rice, Cass, Otter Tail, and Wright. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,656.

In the seven-day period between Nov 1st and Nov 7th, MDH reports 917 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 169 in intensive care.

Additionally, Minnesota set a new single-day record for newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, with 5,924 reported.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 50

Brown – 35

Cottonwood – 18

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 16

Jackson – 6

Le Sueur – 21

Lyon – 32

Martin – 11

McLeod – 74

Mower – 6

Murray – 7

Nicollet – 32

Nobles – 58

Redwood – 17

Renville – 11

Rice – 70

Sibley – 12

Steele – 13

Waseca – 7

Watonwan – 2