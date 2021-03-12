COVID death in Brown County

Brown County reported its 39th death of the pandemic Friday, one of 13 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide.

The person who died in Brown County was in their early 80’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. Seven of Friday’s deaths were private residents, while six came from long-term care facilities.

Minnesota’s death toll rose to 6,737.

MDH reported another 1,107 new virus infections Friday, the same day Governor Tim Walz announced he was loosening restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Blue Earth County reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, just as Mankato Area Public Schools expressed concern about rising cases at the secondary grade levels.

In Brown County, ten new infections were reported, while Nicollet County added another nine new cases.

There are 242 patients currently hospitalized, up slightly from the previous day. That number includes 66 intensive care admissions.