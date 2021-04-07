COVID death in Freeborn County

A COVID-19 death was reported in Freeborn County Wednesday, one of 19 according to state health officials.

The death involved a person in their early 90’s, and marks the 28th death in the county since the start of the pandemic. Wednesday’s deaths involved 14 private residents and five patients in long-term care. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,908.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported another 2,004 new coronavirus infections. There were 36 total cases reported in Blue Earth County, five of them probable. Nicollet County reported 17 cases (2 probable), Martin County, 9, and Sibley County, 10.

Hospitalizations continue to climb after staying low early in the year. MDH reports 538 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, which includes 138 patients in intensive care.