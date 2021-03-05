COVID death in Martin County

State health officials say a Martin County resident has died of COVID-19.

The resident, who was in their 70’s, was one of 13 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday. Martin County’s death toll is at 29; Minnesota is at 6,534.

There were 224 people hospitalized with the virus Friday, which includes 57 patients in intensive care.

There were 813 new infections reported Friday, 136 fewer than the previous day.

Here are southern Minnesota’s reported virus cases by county:

Blue Earth – 11 (1 probable)

Brown – 10 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 4 (1 probable)

Faribault – 5

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 15 (2 probable)

Jackson – 1 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 5

Lyon – 1

Martin – 2 (1 probable)

McLeod – 3

Mower – 17 (2 probable)

Murray – 0 (4 probable)

Nicollet – 10 (1 probable)

Redwood – 1

Renville – 1

Rice – 6 (1 probable)

Sibley – 3

Steele – 5 (2 probable)

Waseca – 3 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 3