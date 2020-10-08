COVID death in Mower County; Minnesota reports over 1,200 new cases

(Mankato, MN) – A death in Mower County was among eight COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

The person from Mower County who died was between the ages of 75 and 79.

Deaths were also reported in Anoka, Hennepin, Pipestone, Ramsey, and Stearns counties.

One death involved a homeless person who was sheltered, and one person who died was a private resident. The remaining deaths involved long-term care or assisted living residents.

State health officials say two deaths were removed from Minnesota’s tally after a “data cleaning.” Those deaths had been reported on Aug 22 and Sept 11.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,107.

There are 1,078 intensive care unit beds currently in use throughout the state, according to a daily response and preparation report. That means one bed has freed up since the previous report of 1,079.

In Blue Earth County, there are currently five people hospitalized, according to the county COVID-19 statistics page (last updated 10/7/20 at 5 p.m.)

Here are the number of hospitalizations MDH is reporting for each day so far this week:

Monday, Oct 5

85 admitted to hospitals

10 admitted to ICU

Tuesday, Oct 6

51 admitted to hospitals

19 admitted to ICU

Wednesday, Oct 7

9 admitted to hospitals

3 admitted to ICU

Minnesota also reported 1,276 new coronavirus infections Thursday.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 13

Brown – 10

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 5

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 11

Martin – 6

McLeod – 2

Mower – 5

Murray – 7

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 6

Renville – 7

Rice – 9

Sibley – 3

Steele – 7

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 3