COVID death reported in Blue Earth County

A COVD-19 death in Blue Earth County was among 12 total reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

The death, which involved a person in their early 90’s, was the 39th in Blue Earth County since the start of the pandemic. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 6,848. Eight of Tuesday’s deaths involved private residence, while four came from long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations are up slightly from the previous day, with MDH reporting 411 total patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including 102 in intensive care.

State officials report 1,660 new virus infections Wednesday, which includes 16 in Blue Earth County. Le Sueur County reported 14 new cases, while Brown County has another dozen. Counties reporting new infections also include Nicollet and Waseca, each with nine new cases, and Sibley, 5.