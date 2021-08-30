COVID death reported in Brown County, more than 1,900 new infections

Another COVID-19 death has been logged in Brown County, according to data released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The fatality involved a person in their late 60’s and marked the 42nd death of the pandemic in Brown County. There were six total deaths reported statewide Monday. The deaths also included victims in their 40’s, 50’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. All six deaths occurred this month, says MDH. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,805.

MDH says another 1,918 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus. Here are the southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 27

Brown – 11

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 9

Fillmore – 9

Freeborn – 35 (1 probable)

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 7 (1 probable)

Martin – 6

McLeod – 12 (2 probable)

Mower – 15 (1 probable)

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 15

Redwood – 5

Renville – 6

Rice – 16

Sibley – 7

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 3