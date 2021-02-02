COVID death reported in Cottonwood County

A COVID-19 death has been reported in Cottonwood County.

The resident who died was in their late 80’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Tuesday update. It’s the 19th death related to the pandemic in Cottonwood County.

Eight deaths total were reported by MDH Tuesday, with three deaths coming from long-term care and five from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 6,210.

MDH also reported another 633 new virus infections.