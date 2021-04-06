COVID death reported in Faribault County

A COVID-19 death was reported in Faribault County Monday, one of ten statewide.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the death involved a person in their late 80’s. It’s the 19th death in Faribault County since the start of the pandemic, while Minnesota’s death toll rose to 6,885.

Health officials reported another 1,385 new infections, which included sixteen new cases in Blue Earth County.

There were 458 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, including 110 patients in intensive care.