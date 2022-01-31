COVID death reported in Freeborn County

A COVID-19 death in Freeborn County was among 29 reported statewide Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the Freeborn County death involved a person ages 60 to 64 and was the 61st death of the pandemic in the county.

Of Monday’s 29 deaths, 25 came from this month; the rest are from Sept, Oct, Nov, and Dec 2021. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,411.

State health officials also reported 12,098 newly confirmed positive virus cases Monday, including 112 new cases in Blue Earth County. However, there are still 7,103 reports awaiting review due to a high lab volume.

Here are some other local case reports:

Brown – 60

Cottonwood – 13

Faribault – 28

Freeborn – 81

Le Sueur – 24

Martin – 71

Nicollet – 52

Sibley – 21

Waseca – 40

Watonwan – 24

As of Friday, a capacity report shows 1,455 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized, including 208 in intensive care.