COVID death reported in Le Sueur County

A person in Le Sueur County has died of the coronavirus, according to state health officials.

The fatality involved a person in their early 90’s and marked the 24th death of the pandemic in Le Sueur County, where 50% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose as of May 17.

The death was one of 15 statewide, ten of which involved private residents. Five deaths came from long-term care or assisted living, according to MDH. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 7,325.

MDH says 420 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. That number includes 112 hospitalized in intensive care.

There were 658 new infections reported Wednesday, which includes six confirmed cases and three probable cases in Blue Earth County.