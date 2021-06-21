COVID death reported in Martin County

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, including one in Martin County.

It was the 33rd death in the county and involved a person in their late 50’s, according to MDH’s daily update. The other three deaths came from Beltrami, Hennepin, and Scott counties. All four deaths involved private residents.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,549.

There were 100 new infections also reported, which included one case each in Brown, Nicollet, Faribault, and Freeborn counties.