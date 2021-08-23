COVID death reported in Nicollet County

A COVID-19 death was reported in Nicollet County Monday.

The death involved a person in their early 60’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. It’s the 46th death of the pandemic in Nicollet County.

The death was one of seven reported by MDH Monday, while new infections totaled 1,673. The Minnesota Department of Health no longer reports COVID data on weekends, so Monday updates cover a three-day span.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 5

Cottonwood – 2

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 20

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 6

Martin – 10

McLeod – 9

Mower – 22

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 6 (3 probable)

Redwood – 5

Renville – 3

Sibley – 5 (1 probable)

Waseca – 9

Watonwan – 11