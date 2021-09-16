COVID death reported in Redwood County, more than 2,400 new cases statewide

A COVID-19 death was reported in Redwood County Thursday along with 13 other deaths in Minnesota, according to data released by state health officials.

The Redwood County death involved a person in their early 80’s and marks the 42nd death of the pandemic in the county. Thursday’s deaths also included a person in their late 20’s from Dakota County, and a person in their late 40’s from Scott County. The 14 deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 7,970.

Hospitalizations have remained steady from yesterday, with 719 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, including 209 in intensive care.

MDH also updated its list of school buildings in the state that have five or more active COVID-19 cases over a two-week reporting period. Nicollet Senior High School remains on that list after last week. Added this week are Albert Lea High School and Lakeview Elementary, Austin Senior High, and I.J. Holton Intermediate School.

Another 2,484 new cases were logged in Minnesota Thursday, including in these counties in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 33 (1 probable)

Brown – 13

Cottonwood – 1 (3 probable)

Faribault – 9 (2 probable)

Fillmore – 28 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 7 (1 probable)

Jackson – 1 probable

Le Sueur – 12 (1 probable)

Martin – 9 (3 probable)

McLeod – 31

Mower – 17 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 26 (1 probable)

Nobles – 9 (9 probable)

Redwood – 14 (2 probable)

Renville – 6

Rice – 16

Sibley – 4 (2 probable)

Waseca – 12 (2 probable)

Watonwan – 6