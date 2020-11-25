COVID deaths in Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood counties

Blue Earth, Brown, and Cottonwood counties all reported COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed another 72 deaths from the virus statewide.

The death in Blue Earth County involved a person 75 to 79-years old, and marked a dozen deaths in the county. In Brown County, the eleventh death since the start of the pandemic was a person 90 to 94-years-old, according to MDH. It was the second death of the pandemic in Cottonwood County, the first death occurring the previous day.

Deaths were also reported in McLeod, Renville, and Rice counties, where patients in their 60’s and 70’s died.

One of Wednesday’s deaths involved a person from a group home, while 48 came from long-term care facilities, and 23 from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 3,375.

In the past seven days, 1,363 patients have been hospitalized with the virus, including 238 in intensive care. According to data provided to reporters by the Mayo Clinic Tuesday, there are 42 patients at Mayo hospitals in the southwest Minnesota region, including 10 in intensive care.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported an additional 6,399 new COVID cases on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Here’s where the latest infections are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 74

Brown – 39 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 19 (6 probable)

Faribault – 18

Fillmore – 18

Freeborn – 26

Jackson – 5 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 32

Lyon – 19

Martin – 14

McLeod – 28

Mower – 15 (2 probable)

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 24

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 13

Renville – 20 (2 probable)

Rice – 79

Sibley – 18

Steele – 50

Waseca – 28

Watonwan – 11