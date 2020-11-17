COVID deaths in Blue Earth, Brown, Sibley counties among 26 reported Tuesday

COVID-19 deaths were reported in multiple southern Minnesota counties Tuesday, including Blue Earth, Brown, and Sibley, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The death in Blue Earth County was a person 90 to 94-years-old, and was the 11th death in the county. Brown and Sibley counties each reported the death of a person 65 to 69-years-old, the sixth and fourth death, respectively for those counties. Deaths were also reported in McLeod, Mower, Nobles, Redwood, and Renville counties, among others. Three deaths came from a group home, 12 from long-term care, and eleven from a private residence. Minnesota now has a total of 2,943 deaths.

As of Monday, there were 1,669 patients hospitalized with the virus, according to MDH, including 346 that required intensive care.

Another 5,945 new infections were also reported Tuesday, according to MDH data.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 51

Brown – 23

Cottonwood – 28 (1 probable)

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 14

Freeborn – 25

Jackson – 10

Le Sueur – 18

Lyon – 44 (2 probable)

Martin – 6

McLeod – 38

Mower – 27

Murray – 19

Nicollet – 31

Nobles – 21 (1 probable)

Redwood – 24

Renville – 17

Rice – 80

Sibley – 21

Steele – 29 (1 probable)

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 14