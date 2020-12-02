COVID deaths in Blue Earth, Martin counties

Deaths in Blue Earth and Martin counties were among 77 statewide reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

It’s the second-highest number of deaths the state has seen in a single day; the record was 101 on November 27. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 3,692.

The Blue Earth County death involved a person in their early 70’s; the Martin County death was a person in their late 70’s, according to data from MDH. It was the 16th and the 21st death in those counties, respectively.

Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nobles, Redwood, Rice, and Steele were also among the counties reporting deaths Tuesday. Two counties – Sterns and Hennepin – reported deaths of a person in their 30’s. According to MDH, 44 of Tuesday’s deaths involved residents of long-term care, 32 were private residents, and one was part of a group home.

Monday’s data shows 2,704 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 354 in intensive care.

Additionally, another 5,192 newly confirmed positive virus cases were reported.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 51

Brown – 33 (5 probable)

Cottonwood – 16 (4 probable)

Faribault – 9

Fillmore – 16

Freeborn – 32

Le Sueur – 35

Lyon – 40 (1 probable)

Martin – 15 (3 probable)

McLeod – 52

Mower – 30 (2 probable)

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 40

Nobles – 19 (1 probable)

Redwood – 20

Renville – 14

Rice – 43 (2 probable)

Sibley – 10

Steele – 35

Waseca – 13

Watonwan – 13