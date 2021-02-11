COVID deaths in Brown, Cottonwood counties

Two of the 24 COVID-19 deaths reported by state health officials Thursday came from local counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health says a Brown County resident in their 70’s, and a Cottonwood County resident in their 90’s have died of COVID. It’s the second consecutive day a death has been reported in Brown County, where 37 people have died since the start of the pandemic. It’s the 20th COVID-19 death in Cottonwood County.

Thirteen of Thursday’s death came from long-term care or assisted living, while 11 were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll is at 6,343.

There were 907 new infections reported Thursday, with 15 coming from Blue Earth County, 13 from Nicollet County, and eight from Watonwan County.