COVID deaths in Brown, Faribault, Martin counties
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 48 COVID-19 deaths Friday, which included deaths in Brown, Faribault, and Martin counties.
A person in their 80’s died in both Brown and Nicollet counties, and in Martin County, a person in their late 70’s died. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 5,620.
There are 759 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to MDH, including 130 intensive care hospitalizations.
MDH’s daily Situation Update reports another 2,387 new virus infections, including the following cases in Southern Minnesota:
Blue Earth – 32 (1 probable)
Brown – 9 (1 probable)
Cottonwood – 1 (1 probable)
Faribault – 14
Fillmore – 6
Freeborn – 21
Jackson – 3 (1 probable)
Le Sueur – 13
Lyon – 24 (2 probable)
Martin – 11
McLeod – 25
Mower – 26 (1 probable)
Murray – 5 (6 probable)
Nicollet – 19 (2 probable)
Nobles – 13 (2 probable)
Redwood – 15
Renville – 4
Rice – 47
Sibley – 4
Steele – 19
Waseca – 10 (1 probable)
Watonwon – 1