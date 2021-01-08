COVID deaths in Brown, Faribault, Martin counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 48 COVID-19 deaths Friday, which included deaths in Brown, Faribault, and Martin counties.

A person in their 80’s died in both Brown and Nicollet counties, and in Martin County, a person in their late 70’s died. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 5,620.

There are 759 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to MDH, including 130 intensive care hospitalizations.

MDH’s daily Situation Update reports another 2,387 new virus infections, including the following cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 32 (1 probable)

Brown – 9 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 1 (1 probable)

Faribault – 14

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 21

Jackson – 3 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 13

Lyon – 24 (2 probable)

Martin – 11

McLeod – 25

Mower – 26 (1 probable)

Murray – 5 (6 probable)

Nicollet – 19 (2 probable)

Nobles – 13 (2 probable)

Redwood – 15

Renville – 4

Rice – 47

Sibley – 4

Steele – 19

Waseca – 10 (1 probable)

Watonwon – 1