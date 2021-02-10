COVID deaths in Brown, Le Sueur counties; child dies in Chippewa County

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Brown and Le Sueur counties Wednesday, according to a daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Brown County death involved a person in their 80’s, and marked the 36th death in the county since the start of the pandemic. In Le Sueur County, a person in their 70’s died, the 19th death in the county.

MDH reported eleven deaths total, including a child between the ages of five and nine in Chippewa County. It’s only the second COVID-19 related death of a person under the age of 20 in Minnesota, according to state data.

Minnesota’s death toll is at 6,319.

State health officials reported another 677 new infections Wednesday, which included 18 new cases in Blue Earth County and six new cases in each Le Sueur, Martin, and Nicollet counties.