COVID deaths in Brown, Mower counties as Minnesota reports nearly 4,000 new infections

Twenty-five new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday as the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed nearly 4,000 new infections.

Deaths were reported in 17 counties, including Brown and Mower, where a resident 90 to 94-years-old died in each county. Seventeen deaths were from long-term care facilities; eight from a private residence. It’s the 4th death in Brown County, and the 21st in Mower.

State health officials say 935 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days, including 180 admitted to intensive care.

There were 3,956 newly confirmed positive cases reported Friday, another single-day record.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 21

Brown – 27

Cottonwood – 8

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 13

Jackson – 9 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 14

Lyon – 31

Martin – 3

McLeod – 18

Mower – 7

Murray – 7

Nicollet – 14

Nobles – 41

Redwood – 12

Renville – 5

Rice – 57

Sibley – 6

Steele – 21

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 1