COVID deaths in Faribault, Watonwan counties; under 1,000 new infections recorded

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Faribault and Watonwan counties Tuesday, two of 36 total deaths reported by state health officials.

In Faribault County, a person in their late 60’s died, according to MDH. The Watonwan County fatality involved a person in their 80’s.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 5,196.

Health officials also reported another 988 new COVID-19 infections, including 16 (plus one probable) in Blue Earth County, 12 in Nicollet County, and nine in Le Sueur County.