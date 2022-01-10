COVID deaths logged in Faribault, Sibley, and Watonwan counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 10,964 new infections and 44 deaths in Monday’s daily update.

The fatalities, which came from December and Janaury, included a death in Faribault County, where a person in their early 80’s died. A Sibley County resident in their late 80’s died, according to the update, and a person in their late 70’s in Watonwan County also died.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 10,810.

A capacity report shows 1,435 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Friday, including 255 in intensive care beds.