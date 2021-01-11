COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Sunday

Deaths in Cottonwood, Faribault, and Sibley counties were among 44 total reported Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Cottonwood and Sibley counties each reported one death, each involving a person in their 90’s. In Faribault County, a person in their 80’s died. It’s the seventeenth death in Cottonwood County, Faribault County’s fourteenth death, and the seventh death of the pandemic for Sibley County.

In total, Minnesota has seen 5,707 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials also reported another 2,165 infections on Sunday.