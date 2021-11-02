COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties

State health officials reported 24 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, including fatalities in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Sibley counties.

A person in their early 80’s died in each Blue Earth and Sibley counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update. In Nicollet County, the fatality involved a person in their late 70’s. Also in southern Minneosta, a person in their late 30’s from Mower County has died of the coronvirus, according to the report. A majority of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in October, but two deaths came from September. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 8,718.

Tuesday’s data includes reports from the weekend and Monday, so numbers could appear higher than normal.

MDH logged another 7,043 new infections Tuesday, which included 103 new cases in Blue Earth County and 42 in Nicollet County.

Capacity reports show 978 patients are currently hospitalized, including 223 in intensive care.