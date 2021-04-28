COVID deaths reported in Blue Earth, Martin counties

Twenty-two new coronavirus fatalities were reported Wednesday by state health officials, including deaths in Blue Earth and Martin counties.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 7,113.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the death in Blue Earth County was a person in their late 70’s. It’s the 41st death in the county.

In Martin County, the coronavirus death also involved a person in their early 70’s, marking the 31st death in the county.

According to MDH, 18 deaths reported Wednesday came from a private residence; four were from long-term care.

In addition, there were another 1,514 new infections recorded, which included 34 cases in Blue Earth County, 14 in Le Sueur County, 11 in Martin County, and ten in Brown County.