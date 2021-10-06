COVID deaths reported in Brown, Blue Earth counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, which included a death in each Blue Earth County and Brown County.

The Blue Earth County death involved a person in their early 50’s, the 54th pandemic death in the county. Brown County’s death was a resident in their late 80’s, marking the 45th death of the pandemic for the county.

More than half the deaths reported Wednesday came from September, while deaths were recorded this month, and one in July. The remaining death was from December 2020. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 8,243.

MDH is also reporting 3,886 new infections, which includes 19 new cases in Blue Earth County, 15 in Nicollet County, and 27 in Martin County.

A capacity report shows 864 people are currently hospitalized, which includes 224 patients in intensive care.