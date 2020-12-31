COVID deaths reported in Brown, Faribault counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and more than 2,000 new infections.

A person in their 80’s from Brown County and a person in their 90’s from Faribault County were among those who died, according to the latest data. Rice County reported three deaths, and Mower County saw it’s 25th death of the pandemic.

MDH says that of the 66 virus deaths Wednesday, 43 came from long-term care, and 21 were private residents. The remaining three deaths involved people living at a group home or residential behavioral health facility. Minnesota’s death toll is at 5,262.

MDH reports that 926 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 207 that were admitted to intensive care.

Another 2,019 virus infections were reported Wednesday. Here are the counties reporting new virus cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 31 (3 probable)

Brown – 6 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 7

Faribault – 13

Fillmore – 17

Freeborn – 29

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 18 (1 probable)

Lyon – 5

Martin – 7 (1 probable)

McLeod – 8 (3 probable)

Mower – 5

Murray – 2 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 9 (1 probable)

Nobles – 15

Redwood – 2

Renville – 4 (1 probable)

Rice – 15

Sibley – 7 (5 probable)

Steele – 14

Waseca – 29 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 2