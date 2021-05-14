COVID deaths reported in Cottonwood, Martin, Le Sueur counties

Three southern Minnesota counties reported coronavirus deaths Friday, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four of the state’s nine deaths came from Cottonwood, Le Sueur, and Martin counties.

In Cottonwood County, the 22nd and 23rd deaths of the pandemic were recorded: a person in their late 40’s and a person in their early 70’s. Le Sueur County reported the death of a person in their late 70’s, marking the county’s 23rd death. In Martin County, the death involved a person in their late 80’s, bringing the total number of death in the county to 32.

MDH says 49% of the population ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Le Sueur County; Martin County 52%, and Cottonwood County, 55%.

Six of Friday’s deaths involved private residents, while three came from long-term care facilities. Minnesota’s death toll is at 7,283.

In addition, MDH reports another 1,306 new infections, which includes eight new cases in Blue Earth County, seven in Le Sueur County, and five each in Nicollet and Brown counties.

There are 464 COVID patients currently hospitalized, including 123 in intensive care.