COVID deaths reported in Freeborn, Le Sueur counties, ICU capacities dwindling

COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Freeborn and Le Sueur counties, according to data released by state health officials Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed two deaths in Freeborn County involving residents in their early 70’s and early 80’s. The Le Sueur County death was a person in their early 70’s, says MDH. Of the 14 total deaths reported Wednesday, 11 were private residents and three came from long-term care facilities. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 8,025.

A Response and Capacity report shows 794 people currently hospitalized, another 2021 high. That number includes 214 patients in intensive care, down by six since Tuesday’s report. But ICU capacity is dwindling. In the northwestern region of the state, there are zero available ICU beds. In the metro area, just 1% – or seven – ICU beds remain. The southeastern region isn’t faring much better, with just a 4% available ICU capacity. In south-central Minnesota, which includes Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, capicity remains steady with 13% availability.

MDH logged another 1,642 new cases Wednesday, with the following counties in southern Minnesota reporting new infections:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 12

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 5 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 4 (2 probable)

Freeborn – 4

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 12 (3 probable)

Lyon – 9 (1 probable)

Martin – 8 (1 probable)

McLeod – 13 (1 probable)

Mower – 11 (1 probable)

Murray – 3 (3 probable)

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 4 (5 probable)

Redwood – 5

Renville – 1

Rice – 24 (1 probable)

Sibley – 4

Steele – 21 (1 probable)

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 2