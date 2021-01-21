COVID deaths reported in Le Sueur, Nicollet; state’s death toll surpasses 6,000

There were 32 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, including deaths reported in Le Sueur and Nicollet counties.

The death in Le Sueur County involved a person in their 80’s, the sixteenth in the county since the start of the pandemic, says MDH. In Nicollet County, the person who died was in their early 90’s. It’s the thirty-seventh COVID-19 death in Nicollet County.

The most recent deaths pushed Minnesota’s death toll to 6,011.

Additionally, MDH reported another 1,292 new COVID infections, including 15 in Blue Earth County, and ten in Nicollet County.