COVID deaths reported in multiple local counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 75 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, with fatalities coming from a number of counties in southern Minnesota.

Blue Earth County reported the death of a person in their 80’s, and in Brown County, a person in their 60’s died. Two deaths were reported in Cottonwood County, and involved a person in their 80’s and a person in their 90’s. In Faribault County, a person 80 to 84-years-old died, and Le Sueur and Martin counties each reported the death of a person in their early 70’s. The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s total to 4,971.

State health officials report another 1,513 new infections, including eleven in each Blue Earth and Brown Counties. Nicollet County reported another dozen infections, and Waseca County had ten new virus cases.

MDH reports there are 1,073 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 238 in the intensive care unit.