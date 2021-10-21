COVID deaths reported in Nicollet, Murray counties

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

One of the deaths involved a Nicollet County resident in their early 70’s, another was a Murray County resident the same age. It’s the 52nd death of the pandemic in Nicollet County and the 11th death for Murray County.

Thursday’s fatalities included a teenager from Hennepin County, the fourth juvenile to succumb to the coronavirus in Minnesota. The teen was between ages 15 and 19, according to MDH.

A majority of the deaths reported were private residents, but six involved long-term care residents, and one victim was homeless, according to MDH. Minnesota’s total death count rose to 8,515.

Another 2,361 infections were confirmed on the daily update, including 20 new cases in each Blue Earth and Brown County. Martin County has 21 new infections; Sibley County, 13.

A capacity report shows 928 current hospitalizations, which includes 248 patients in intensive care.