COVID deaths reported in Nicollet, Sibley counties

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nicollet and Sibley counties Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update

Both deaths involved a person in their early 80’s, says MDH. It was the 49th death of the pandemic in Nicollet County; the 12th in Sibley County.

The deaths were among 22 reported statewide. MDH says all of the deaths occurred this month. All but two deaths involved private residents. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 8,098.

State health officials also recorded another 2,803 coronavirus infections. Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 31 (2 probable)

Brown – 13 (20 probable)

Cottonwood – 4 (7 probable)

Faribault – 12

Fillmore – 6

Le Sueur – 16 (1 probable)

Martin – 22 (4 probable)

McLeod – 26 (3 probable)

Mower – 38

Murray – 1 (3 probable)

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 7 (7 probable)

Redwood – 17

Renville – 11 (1 probable)

Rice – 35 (4 probable)

Sibley – 14 (1 probable)

Waseca – 20 (3 probable)

Watonwan – 8 (1 probable)