COVID deaths reported in Waseca, Watonwan counties

State health officials reported 16 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, including deaths in Watonwan and Waseca counties.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, Waseca County recorded its 20th coronavirus death; Watonwan County, the ninth. Both deaths involved a person in their late 70’s. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,814.

Another 1,857 new COVID-19 cases were reported by MDH Thursday. Blue Earth County reported 30 new infections. Brown County added another 20 cases; Nicollet County, a dozen, and Waseca County, nine.