COVID deaths reported multiple Southern Minnesota counties

Deaths were reported in multiple southern Minnesota counties by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

State health officials reported 67 new virus-related deaths, bringing Minnesota’s death toll up to 5,528. Brown County recorded its thirty-second death of the pandemic, a person in their 80’s.

Cottonwood and Nicollet counties each reported the death of a person in their 90’s, the fifteenth for each county, according to Wednesday’s data. It was also the fifteenth death of the pandemic in Waseca County, where a person in their 80’s died from the virus.

Deaths were also reported in McLeod, Mower, Redwood, and Rice counties. Forty of Wednesday’s deaths came from long-term care facilities, while 27 involved private residents.

MDH’s Response Capacity report shows 677 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 140 in intensive care.

There were 2,346 newly confirmed positive virus cases reported Wednesday, with the following counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new infections:

Blue Earth – 19

Brown – 11

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 12

Fillmore – 17

Freeborn – 16 (2 probable)

Jackson – 4 (3 probable)

Le Sueur – 7

Lyon – 7

Martin – `10 (4 probable)

McLeod – 1

Mower – 9

Murray – 13 (12 probable)

Nicollet – 10

Nobles – 15 (3 probable)

Redwood – 3

Renville – 4

Rice – 20 (3 probable)

Sibley – 6

Steele – 2 (1 probable)

Waseca – 4 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 1