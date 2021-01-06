COVID deaths reported multiple Southern Minnesota counties
Deaths were reported in multiple southern Minnesota counties by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.
State health officials reported 67 new virus-related deaths, bringing Minnesota’s death toll up to 5,528. Brown County recorded its thirty-second death of the pandemic, a person in their 80’s.
Cottonwood and Nicollet counties each reported the death of a person in their 90’s, the fifteenth for each county, according to Wednesday’s data. It was also the fifteenth death of the pandemic in Waseca County, where a person in their 80’s died from the virus.
Deaths were also reported in McLeod, Mower, Redwood, and Rice counties. Forty of Wednesday’s deaths came from long-term care facilities, while 27 involved private residents.
MDH’s Response Capacity report shows 677 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 140 in intensive care.
There were 2,346 newly confirmed positive virus cases reported Wednesday, with the following counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new infections:
Blue Earth – 19
Brown – 11
Cottonwood – 1
Faribault – 12
Fillmore – 17
Freeborn – 16 (2 probable)
Jackson – 4 (3 probable)
Le Sueur – 7
Lyon – 7
Martin – `10 (4 probable)
McLeod – 1
Mower – 9
Murray – 13 (12 probable)
Nicollet – 10
Nobles – 15 (3 probable)
Redwood – 3
Renville – 4
Rice – 20 (3 probable)
Sibley – 6
Steele – 2 (1 probable)
Waseca – 4 (1 probable)
Watonwan – 1