COVID Friday: 13 new deaths, 1,721 new virus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths Friday, as the state recorded another 1,721 new positive virus cases.

The latest data shows one person in their 40’s died in Dakota County. Two deaths involved people in their 50’s, and another two were patients in their 60’s. There were three people in their 70’s who died, four people in their 80’s, and one person in their 90’s. Eleven of the deaths were individuals from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,314.

MDH reports that 250 people have been hospitalized since Monday, with 50 of those patients being admitted to intensive care. A Response and Capacity daily report shows 6,916 hospital beds are currently in use across the state. Minnesota hospitals have an immediate capacity of 9,929 beds. There are 1,080 ICU beds in use out of 1,905 immediately available, according to the same report.

The 1,700-plus new cases bring Minnesota’s total to 129,863. MDH reports that 13,133 healthcare workers have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 16

Brown – 5

Cottonwood – 6

Fillmore – 4

Freeborn – 10

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 12

Lyon – 12

Martin – 4

McLeod – 4

Mower – 5

Murray – 8

Nicollet – 15

Nobles – 22

Redwood – 10

Renville – 5

Rice – 14

Sibley – 1

Waseca – 3

Watonwan – 3