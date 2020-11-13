COVID Friday: Death in Nicollet County; record hospitalizations

A person in Nicollet County was among 46 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death in Nicollet County involved a person 95 to 99 years of age. Thirty-three deaths came from long-term care, 12 from a private residence, and one was a person living in a group or behavioral health home. Minnesota’s death count is now at 2,839.

There were 1,424 hospitalizations reported Friday, a single-day record that included 293 patients admitted to ICU, according to MDH.

State health officials also reported another 5,552 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus Friday, the same day the governor’s order requiring bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. goes into effect.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in Southern Minnesota Friday:

Blue Earth – 26

Brown – 24

Cottonwood – 15

Faribault – 7

Fillmore – 12

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 11

Le Sueur – 22

Lyon – 29

Martin – 11

McLeod – 33

Mower – 7

Murray – 13

Nicollet – 15 (1 probable)

Nobles – 22

Redwood – 14

Renville – 12

Rice – 54

Sibley – 14

Steele – 18

Waseca – 7

Watonwan – 7