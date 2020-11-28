COVID Friday: Deaths in Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Nicollet counties on record day

State health officials reported 101 deaths Friday, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic, including multiple deaths out of southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health didn’t release data on Thanksgiving Day, but Friday’s numbers came from a 24-hour period that ended Wednesday at 4 p.m. Data for Thursday and Friday will be released on Saturday.

Brown County reported four deaths Friday, bringing the county total to 15. The deaths involved a 50 to 54-year-old, an 85 to 89-year-old, and two patients in their 90’s.

MDH also reported two deaths in Nicollet County, both were people in their 80’s, and marked the 24th and 25th deaths in the county.

In Blue Earth County, a person 80 to-84-years old died, and Le Sueur County reported the death of a person in their 90’s.

Multiple deaths were also reported in Renville (3), and Rice (2) counties.

MDH reports that 64 of Friday’s deaths were from a long-term care facility, 35 from a private residence, one from a group home, and another from jail or prison. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 3,476.

In the seven day period between November 19 and November 25, 1,422 people were hospitalized, with 240 admitted to intensive care.

Another 5,704 cases were reported by MDH Friday, bringing Minnesota close to 300,000 total positive cases (295,001) since the start of the pandemic. Among those testing positive are 21,846 healthcare workers.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 85 (1 probable)

Brown – 63

Cottonwood – 26

Faribault – 17

Fillmore – 19

Freeborn – 30 (1 probable)

Jackson – 22

Le Sueur – 29

Martin – 36

McLeod – 27 (2 probable)

Mower – 72

Murray – 13

Nicollet – 41

Nobles – 27

Redwood – 39

Renville – 18

Rice – 69

Sibley – 20

Steele – 51

Waseca – 20

Watonwan – 11 (1 probable)