COVID Friday: Deaths in Le Sueur, Brown counties

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Brown and Le Sueur counties, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The deaths were among 68 reported statewide Friday. According to MDH, 44 who died were residents in a congregate care setting, while 24 were private residents.

The death in Brown County involved a person 90 to 94-years-old, and is the tenth death in the county; the fourth in the last two days. In Le Sueur County, a person 85 to 90-year-old died, says MDH, making it the county’s ninth death since the start of the pandemic. McLeod and Rice were also among the counties reporting deaths, each recording one death for a person in their 80’s.

Minnesota now has a total of 3,150 COVID-19 deaths.

During the seven-day period between November 13 and November 19, there were 1,377 hospitalized due to the coronavirus. That number includes 202 patients admitted to intensive care.

Additionally, MDH reported another 6,812 new virus cases, which included 312 probable cases.

Here are the latest positive case reports from counties in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 89

Brown – 61

Cottonwood – 19

Faribault – 15

Fillmore – 21

Freeborn – 45

Jackson – 14 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 37

Lyon – 43

Martin – 22

McLeod – 95

Mower – 68 (4 probable)

Murray – 15

Nicollet – 32

Nobles – 33

Redwood – 45

Renville – 36

Rice – 104

Sibley – 44

Steele – 61

Waseca – 24

Watonwan – 14